Fresh violence has erupted overnight between Samoan and Tongan rugby league fans.

Opposing fans in South Auckland squared off again last night in vicious street brawls - ignoring pleas for peace ahead of this weekend's Rugby League World Cup grudge match in Hamilton.

The violence escalated dramatically after a photo of a young man burning the Samoan flag was widely shared on social media this week.

More video footage has been shared online, showing the growing hostility between the two groups ahead of the Toa Samoa vs Mate Ma'a Tonga game in Hamilton on Saturday.

In one video, which appears to have been filmed in Otara, a man is seen getting out of his car and walking towards a car with a large Tongan flag on its hood.

The man rips the flag from the hood and walks back to his vehicle.

Another video taken last night shows a large group of people, some holding Samoan flags, swooping in on a vehicle where it appears someone is being attacked.

Other Samoans step in, shouting for the attacker to stop.

There is shouting and glass can be heard breaking in the background.

Police have been approached for comment.

The Mate Ma'a Tonga team, as well as community leaders from both groups have called on fans to keep the peace.