A young boy was taken back to a childcare centre by police after being left alone in Woodhaugh Gardens yesterday afternoon.

Police were called at 2pm after members of the public found the boy in a high-visibility jacket alone in the gardens.

A police media spokeswoman said police returned a young boy to a Dunedin childcare centre without any issues and no further action was taken.

No other details about the child or the centre were available, she said.

A woman who was in the gardens at the same time posted on social media she saw the boy's group leave and noticed the boy had been left behind.

She and others stayed with him and called police. There was nothing which identified him or where he had come from.

Other people searched the gardens for signs of the other children, she said.

About an hour after the boy was found, police arrived and took him back to the childcare centre.