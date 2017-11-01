A high school student has been injured in a prank involving an undies-wearing teenage girl from Waikato Diocesan School.

The girl reportedly rode a bike through Hamilton Boys' High School wearing just underwear and shoes at lunchtime yesterday.

She is understood to have run over a pupil's leg.

Police told the Herald the victim suffered moderate injuries and was taken to hospital.

The prank happened just after midday and police were investigating.

"There was a collision with a bike and a student on the school grounds. The student has suffered moderate injuries and has gone to hospital," police said.

Waikato Diocesan principal Mary Curran said six senior students were involved in the "unfortunate" prank.

Curran said school authorities were helping police.

"This is unacceptable behaviour, which we are taking very seriously," she said.

"Due school process will be followed."

Curran said she wished the injured student a speedy recovery.

Hamilton Boys' High School principal Susan Hassall told the Herald: "I am unable to make any comment at this stage, as I have been away from the school at a meeting through the afternoon and early evening."

She had earlier confirmed "uninvited" students from another school entered the grounds.