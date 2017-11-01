Nobody won Powerball tonight but one lucky Lotto player from Kaiapoi will be taking home a cool $1 million in Lotto First Division.



The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Kaiapoi in Kaiapoi.



Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $25m.



Strike Four was won by a player in Christchurch, who has taken home $500,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Countdown Rolleston in Christchurch.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.