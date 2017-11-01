Four men have been arrested after $20 million in cocaine was seized in Tauranga.

A five-month long inquiry by Customs and police uncovered 46kg of the drug - the largest single seizure of cocaine in New Zealand - at an address in Tauranga early this morning.

"Customs commenced the operation after an investigation into smaller methamphetamine seizures, resulting in several arrests, identified persons of interest believed to be involved in smuggling and distributing Class A drugs and money laundering," police said.

The two organisations joined forces to carry out investigative work and established that a cocaine shipment would be offloaded from a commercial ship near Tauranga.

Advertisement

"The ship arrived from Chile late on Tuesday, October 31, and the syndicate approached the vessel under the cover of darkness, retrieving the cocaine from a hidden compartment on the exterior of the hull," police said.

Search warrants executed in Tauranga, Mt Maunganui and residential addresses in Auckland early this morning culminated in the arrests of two Australian men, a Croatian aged in their mid-40s, and one Serbian national in his mid-30s.

They are scheduled to appear in the Tauranga District Court this afternoon on charges relating to importing the cocaine and possessing the drug for supply.

A further five kilograms of cocaine and a kilogram of methamphetamine was located at an Onehunga address along with a large amount of cash.

"Inquiries have linked this to an alleged previous importation which included a further

30kg of cocaine," police said.

"As a result the two Australian and the Croatian nationals will face additional charges relating to this."

Customs group manager intelligence, investigations and enforcement Jamie Bamford said the investigation reaffirms the value of intelligence and partnerships in piecing together information to dismantle a criminal enterprise.

"NZ is being targeted by international crime syndicates as a market for cocaine.

"Our intelligence suggests an increase in demand and use, and this goes hand-in-hand with the increase in seizures we're making at the border.

"Customs focuses on the maritime border, and our regional ports. This outcome couldn't have been achieved without our partnership with police and the determination and skill of our officers."

Police assistant commissioner of investigations, Richard Chambers, said today's seizure is hugely significant.

"These arrests have dismantled a trans-national crime syndicate attempting to profit from a drug that would have caused a great deal of harm within our communities."

He said that this is the largest single seizure of cocaine in NZ, and that the shipment was destined for NZ.

"During the course of the inquiry evidence has also been uncovered of a sophisticated money laundering operation sending hundreds of thousands of dollars out of NZ through international criminal money remitters.

"Inquiries continue and I am confident that further arrests will be made as evidence is uncovered, assessed and actioned," Chambers said.

"This operation is another good example of the close working relationship we have with Customs, our international law enforcement partners, and the whole-of-Government approach to combating drug-related harm in our communities."