One of the people killed in an Auckland crash during a police pursuit had applied to join the force.

And it has been revealed he died on his young niece's birthday.

Connor Talaimanu, 29, and Sharina Storm Meuli, 25, were in the back seat of a car when the driver allegedly fled police on St Lukes Rd in Morningside shortly after 1am on Labour Day.

The car crashed into a tree and the backseat passengers were both killed.

The Herald can reveal that Talaimanu had applied to join the police not long before his death.

His dream was to become a police officer and he was working his way through the application process.

Police would not be drawn on his application.

"We cannot respond to this due to privacy reasons," a spokeswoman said.

An investigation into the crash is under way.

The driver has not been charged at this stage.

Talaimanu is survived by his parents Andrew and Vivianne, sister Renee, brother-in-law Manaaki Maxwell and young niece Isla.

Maxwell revealed, on a page set up to pay tribute to Talaimanu, that he died on Isla's birthday.

"This week was the hardest for all of us," he wrote.

"Hearing the news of my brother Connor passing at 3am while we were holidaying in the Gold Coast, and on my daughter Isla's birthday.

"The news ripped us up."

The family were not ready to speak publicly about Talaimanu's death.

His funeral was held on Sunday at the Manurewa Rugby Club.

Friends and family were posting this week on the Facebook page Celebrating the life of Connor which has more than 230 people following it.

"Connor has touched so many lives and it is a true testament of his beautiful soul," his family said on the page.

"Connor you will always be in our hearts. You will forever live on through your family and friends. We love you always."

Matt Conley said he had been friends with Talaimanu since they were 17.

Tributes left at the site of a crash on St Lukes Rd in Morningside, Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

"It's hard to believe a week's gone by already. The shock is just as raw as it was that horrible day," he posted on Monday.

"I didn't know the right words then and I still don't know quite how to explain how thankful I am for the times we shared together."

The pair lived together in Dunedin for several years.

"Those two years down there with you were some of the best of my life, us guys did everything together, we ate, drank, partied, spooned and sometimes even studied," Conley wrote.

"You became such an inspiration to me, I was so envious of how you effortlessly became an expert in anything you did, from relearning Italian to the Rubik's cube.

"I was so proud to call you my friend, I am so proud to call you my friend.

"I don't know if we will ever see each other again, I hope we do, but no matter what I will always be thankful for the time that we had and I will live the rest of my life trying to match the standard you set. I love you man."