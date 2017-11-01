A man told police he did not rape a woman he stopped to help, and that he declined her advances for sex.

Christian Edward Grey, 36, is on trial in the Hamilton District Court for sexual violation by rape, abduction for the purposes of sexual connection, and male assaults female, following the alleged incident on November 8 last year.

Grey, who has represented the Deaf Blacks rugby team internationally, told police in an interview on November 9 that he was only trying to keep the alleged victim safe when she stripped off and tried to have sex with him.

"I did not rape her. I did not assault her. She was naked. She wanted to try and have some fun. I refused. I was like 'What are you doing?'."

In the video interview with Hamilton Police detective Lee Samphier, played to the court, Grey said he took the woman back to his home so she could call someone to pick her up because he didn't know where her house was.

Through an interpreter, Grey - who is profoundly deaf - said he was worried for the woman's safety after she crashed her car and got into an argument with her partner.

Grey said he stopped to offer help when he saw a badly damaged car following the crash at the intersection of Powell's Rd and Tramway Rd in Fairview Downs about 9.30pm.



He said the woman was very drunk, disturbed and emotional and after her partner left the scene he drove her back to his sleep out at a nearby property he lived at and tried to calm her down.

"She said 'Thank you for saving me'. I said 'No problem'. Then she tried to kiss me and I said 'No no, I have a partner and you need to stop'.

"She apologised... she then tried to get intimate with me. She tried to have sex with me. I said 'No, I'm not that kind of person'."

Grey said the woman stripped off her clothes and tried again but he said the advances made him feel cheap and used.

He said the woman had earlier taken off her engagement ring and asked him for drugs, and that her eyes were dilated and she appeared to be on 'P'.

"She put her clothes back on and went out to have a smoke."

Grey said he went to get the woman a lighter and when he returned she was gone. He saw her walking up the road and he decided to leave her.

"There was nothing more I could do to help her."

Grey, a No. 8, said he had always tried to be a good person and that he was focused on going to the gym and keeping fit so that he could play for New Zealand's deaf rugby team.



Earlier on day two of the trial, before a jury of six men and six woman, Grey's flatmate gave evidence that neither she nor her partner or children heard any unusual noises on the night the alleged rape took place.



The last time she saw Grey, about 11.30pm, he told her he had been at the gym and was going to take a shower, she said.



The trial is set down for five days in front of Judge Merelina Burnett.