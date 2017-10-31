Two females and one male are dead after three cars and a light truck crashed south of Whangarei this morning.

Road policing manager Inspector Wayne Ewers, of Northland Police, said police were still at the scene of the crash that happened on SH1 at Oakleigh around 11.15am.

A male is also in a serious condition and a female suffered moderate injuries. Both were transported to Whangarei Hospital.

One female was uninjured in the crash.

Ewers said cordons were still in place and SH1 remains blocked. They are likely to be lifted after 4pm.

"Police's sincere sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragic crash," he said.

SH1 is blocked between Mangapai Rd and Maungakaramea Rd and will be for several hours. Diversions are in place via Tauraroa Rd and police advise motorists to avoid the area completely if possible.

An Oakleigh resident who lives near the crash told the Herald earlier that she was not able to see the crash but traffic had built up past Mangapai Rd to the petrol station, about 1km away.

"It is a state highway so it is usually quite busy and when you get an incident the traffic builds up fairly quick," she said.

"The traffic was bad, but they are clearing it quite quickly."

The deaths have brought the road toll to 317 for the year so far, up 53 on the same time last year.

The first road death for November was a 37-year-old Dunedin man who died after

crashing into a power pole this morning.

Last month, 30 people died on New Zealand roads, including nine on the weekend of October 6-9 alone.