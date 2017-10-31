Transtasman Prime Ministerial relations have over the years had their ups and downs.



They were at a pretty low ebb when Rob Muldoon ruled the sty and squared off against the lofty Malcolm Fraser.

David Lange and boozer Bob Hawke were like a red rag to a bull with the Aussie seeing our PM as little more than a Methodist lay preacher.



Left-footers Jim Bolger and Paul Keating never really hit it off.

It was only when the comeback kid John Howard came to power that things improved, at least on the surface.

He got on with Bolger, almost being moved to tears when Jenny Shipley stabbed him in the back.



And he warmed to Helen Clark even though when she was in power he shafted Kiwis living across the ditch, when it came to assistance that most taxpayers there were entitled to.



Julia Gillard tolerated John Key, Kevin Rudd essentially ignored him and it was only when the mad monk Tony Abbott stepped up to the plate that things seemed to get better with the Aussie apparently impressed with the size of Key's Air Force jet, compared to his, and the size of his bank balance.



It became a full-blown bromance though when Malcolm Turnbull moved into The Lodge in Canberra and embraced his former money market mate John Key, who was impressed with the Aussie's bank balance, which made his look like small change.

His other buddy Barack Obama was overheard at an Apec meeting in Manila a couple of years back singing Key's praises to Turnbull calling him a "wonderful guy" and a "good friend" with the Aussie responding that he was a role model.



The pair met up in Sydney last year for what became known as pyjama diplomacy where Key and his wife Bronagh were invited to stay the weekend at Turnbull's $60 million Pt Piper mansion.

They went out kayaking with Key tweeting and Turnbull retweeting a shot of them both resting an arm on each other's boat, so cosy.



So now it's Jacinda Ardern's turn to snuggle up to the Aussies with brunch in Sydney on Sunday, not at the Turnbulls' private residence, but at the official one called Kirribilli House.



And she'll have to apply her best diplomatic skills to win him over considering he's just lost his Governing majority with his Deputy Barnaby Joyce getting biffed out of Parliament because he was a dual New Zealand citizen, which he's since renounced.

The Aussies blame Labour and the nosey parker Chris Hipkins, who's now Education Minister, for dobbing him in.



It was the first scandal Ardern had to deal with as leader after Hipkins asked the then Internal Affairs Minister about the citizenship status of an Australian born to a New Zealand father, which Joyce was.

He asked the question after being requested to do so by an Aussie Labour staffer who was an old mate of his and Ardern's.



This will be the first time Ardern's met Turnbull, so it'll be a tough first date.