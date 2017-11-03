Cutting patrols, closing dangerous beaches and not participating in some land rescues are among cutbacks surf lifesaving bosses fear they will have to consider if they don't receive funding boosts.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) is tabling a public debate about the service's future amid concerns from its chief executive Matt Williams, who says the funding model is unsustainable and doesn't support its ever-increasing role in communities.

As well as surf rescues increasing due to more people at beaches - partly as a result of a tourism boom - lifeguards are often involved in land-based search and rescues and perform first aid in non-water related situations.

But surf charities say they need more funding - including from the taxpayer - to continue to meet the current workload - let alone an expected increase in demand.

"It is a delicate conversation and with frustrations on both sides as ultimately if the current model does not evolve we're talking drowning deaths - undoing all of [SLSNR's] previous great work," he told the Weekend Herald.

"Ultimately we're trying to avoid reaching the stage where the funding that we receive is no longer adequate to deliver the current services. For us this would mean moving backwards at a time where everything we are seeing is telling us we need to increase our service delivery, more hours and additional locations."

Multiple people spoken to by the Weekend Herald warn that without better financial support, drownings could increase.

Among those is Water Safety New Zealand's chief executive Jonty Mills who said in the absence of surf life saving clubs and volunteers the toll would be "catastrophic".

"The water safety sector is predominantly non-Government funded and run by volunteers and remains largely a free public service. Yet drowning remains the fourth highest cause of accidental death in New Zealand ... our drowning problem is being severely tested by lower volunteer numbers, increased costs and reduced funding."

Already this year the drowning toll is higher than it was this time last year- 56 compared to 52 drownings. Last year there were 78 fatalities, the majority at rivers and beaches. In 2015 there were 86, an increase on 71 the year before.

Williams said unless there was sustainable funding the charity would have to look at cutting back on its services, and measures like shortening the patrol season, or closing dangerous beaches needed to be considered.

SLSNR covers the country's busiest beaches in Waikato, Auckland and Northland, operating separately from Surf Life Saving New Zealand, which runs clubs in the lower North Island and the South Island.

It's largely funded by regional council donations which are reviewed annually.

Williams said clubs were running like small businesses and were tired of trying to make ends meet.

"Surf life saving is still perceived in most quarters as a charity... rather than being seen as an essential emergency service, meeting a public need and therefore deserving of some level of funding certainty as most other emergency services," he said.

"Where it really hits home is that there's no Government department to look after us. Who's there to oversee this core emergency service?"

Last summer saw head counts during peak times at northern region beaches increase by 46 per cent, compared to a five-year average, to half a million people daily. Lifeguards carried out 752 rescues and assists in the same period- 28 per cent higher than the five-year average.

The life saving community previously voiced its concern following a national tourism campaign encouraging tourists to visit in the off-peak season.

Sister organisation Surf Life Saving New Zealand said its funding was also declining.

"It is a charity with only short-term funding sources that have been declining over the last few years," chief executive Paul Dalton said. "While we are growing other revenue streams to compensate, we are spending a lot of time and energy just to stand still."

He said it hadn't considered closing beaches, but agreed there was pressure over summer to stretch the dollar.

Williams said there was a role for central Government, who could show support by giving ministerial oversight.

However there was little response from ministers in response to Weekend Herald enquiries.

Finance and Sports and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson said he would consider any proposals put to him by SLSNR, while Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi said his budget for civil defence was "pretty tight"- $18 million.

Faafoi was aware of the pressures surf life saving clubs were under and said a collaborative approach between central and local Government could work in the future.

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis and Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin didn't respond to multiple requests for comment. Community and Voluntary sector Minister Peeni Henare said through a staffer he didn't feel it was his place to comment, and that he was "incredibly busy" and couldn't discuss it further.

The surf life saving season began over Labour weekend and will continue until Easter next year.