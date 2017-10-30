A 2016 McLaren supercar smashed up after a crash has sold at auction for $83,000.

It's quite a discount for the 3.8L seven-speed automatic 650 Spider, which has a new value of $449,500.

A Manheim Auction spokesman wouldn't confirm the sale price to the Herald but it has been reportedly sold for $83,000.

He confirmed the supercar had been involved in a crash but didn't have the details. However, the Herald has been able to confirm it crashed at Hampton Downs Speedway, north Waikato, this year.

Advertisement

The Herald has been sent photos of a McLaren car damaged on a race track with strikingly similar frontal damage to the auctioned one.

A photo of a crashed McLaren supercar car understood to have been taken at the Hampton Downs Race Track. Track officials haven't confirmed if the photo was taken on their track. Photo/Supplied A photo of a crashed McLaren supercar car understood to have been taken at the Hampton Downs Race Track. Track officials haven't confirmed if the photo was taken on their track. Photo/Supplied

The 2016 Mclaren 650s Spider Cabriolet was auctioned off through Manheims this morning. The 2016 Mclaren 650s Spider Cabriolet was auctioned off through Manheims this morning.

Both appear to be a silver McLaren Spider.

A Hampton Downs spokesman said he wasn't aware of a crash involving a McLaren but after looking at the photo, confirmed the crash scene was Turn 8 on their track.

He believed if the damage had happened in a crashing with a concrete wall on the track, the car would have suffered chassis damage, leaving it near worthless.

It's unclear if the crash happened during a private drive of the track by its owner or if it was during the Driver Supercar experiences which are also held regularly throughout the year.