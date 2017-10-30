Two people have been rushed to hospital with moderate injuries after a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway.
Several cars were involved in the crash on the Lambie Drive onramp to the Southwestern Motorway in Manukau.
The crash is blocking the left-hand lane of the motorway.
Emergency services are there and motorists are being warned to expect delays.
Traffic is also heavy southbound through Spaghetti Junction after a truck broke down between the Hobson St and Gillies Ave offramps.
It was blocking the right-hand lane, but has now been cleared.