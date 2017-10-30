Invercargill is set to swelter in 25C today, which would be its hottest October temperature on record.

The mini heatwave settles over the lower South Island today, where Central Otago's Alexandra is forecast to hit 26C not only today but also tomorrow.

MetService duty forecaster Nick Zachar said Christchurch, Wanaka and Blenheim will also be basking in summer-like temperatures today, expecting 24C.

But it's Invercargill looking to break record. On Sunday, it clocked up a new record high of 24C, but if it reaches 25C today - as forecast - it will set a new record for October.

The average mean October temperature for Invercargill, according records between 1995 and 2002, is 14.6C.

"They've already beaten their highest max but if we get to 25C today, and it should just be fine all day, then it will beat itself again," Zachar said.

The rest of the country, however, won't be as lucky. Temperatures in the North Island will be lucky to reach 20C.

"By and large the country is going to see some great weather," Zachar said. "But 25 is very warm for Invercargill."

It will mean a showers for parts of the country, too: Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, Nelson and Kaikoura are all expected to get brief rain today and tomorrow.

The warm temperatures and northwesterlies will also continue to bring sea fog to the coastline between Timaru and Dunedin, however, it's expected to push offshore today.

In Wellington, although the capital will only reach 19C, it will get a bit warmer inland where Hutt Valley is expected to reach 22C today and 21 tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Whangarei is waking up to a warm 16C. However, it's not expected to get a lot hotter and a high of 20C is expected today.

People should make the most of the warm and relatively dry weather before a front moves across from the Tasman on Friday bringing rain for the weekend.

Today's weather

WHANGAREI

Fine spells with e a few showers. High 20C, Overnight 15C

AUCKLAND

Fine spells interrupted by isolated showers and northeasterly winds. High 20C, Overnight 13C

TAURANGA

Chance of morning showers, then fine. Northeast breezes. High 18C, Overnight 13C

WELLINGTON

Showers clearing by midday. High 19C, Overnight 12C

CHRISTCHURCH

Warm and sunny, with cloud developing at night. High 24C, Overnight 11C

INVERCARGILL

Sunny and hot, with light winds. High 25C, Overnight 10C

DUNEDIN

Fog morning and night, otherwise sunny. High 21C, Overnight 13C