An Orion aircraft has managed to touch down safely this evening despite one of its four engines shutting down.

Fire crews were on standby just after 7pm after reports an aircraft was due to land at the Royal NZ Air Force base in Whenuapai on one engine.

However, the NZ Defence Force said only one of the four engines had shut down.

A Fire Service spokesman said they had three appliances on standby, just before the aircraft landed safely about 7.20pm.

A NZ Defence Force spokeswoman said the P-3K2 Orion experienced technical difficulties during the flight, requiring the crew to shut down one engine as a precaution.

"As standard practice, Air Force Rescue Fire and fire and emergency NZ Fire trucks responded to the emergency."

The cause of the incident is now under investigation.