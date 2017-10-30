The search has been scaled back for a Pahiatua woman missing for just over two weeks.

To date, canoe and kayak searches on the Mangatainoka River, as well as surrounding land areas, had been unable to locate Elizabeth Udy, also known as Lizzie, who police believed entered the river by the Pahiatua town bridge some time after 3am on Wednesday, October 11.

Yesterday a Police spokesperson said search and rescue teams had scaled back their search but continued to carry out planned searches, and were committed to finding Udy.

There are plans for the Police National Dive Squad to revisit the river at a time when river levels permit.

Emergency services, assisted by Tararua and Manawatu LandSAR volunteers, have scoured the area, including enlisting a Hawke's Bay Regional Council drone to help with the river search conducted when the water level was lower.

On October 18, police put out an appeal for anyone who may have seen or had contact with Lizzie to come forward, and said in a statement they had been unable to locate any sign of Lizzie or information concerning her whereabouts.

She had not made contact with any of her friends or family and had not used her bank and phone accounts, police said.

Lizzie was 45 years old and described as European, of slim build, and about 155cm tall. She was wearing a lightweight dressing gown when last seen, and was believed to be on foot with no access to a vehicle.