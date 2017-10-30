A written-off 2016 McLaren 650 Spider goes under the hammer tomorrow at 10am via Manheim Auctions New Zealand.

Fresh off the lot, an exact replica costs $449,500 with a top speed of 333km/h, reaching the legal limit in only three seconds.

However in its current state, this supercar would be extremely unlikely to reach any of these standards tomorrow when it goes up for auction.

In a photo shared on Manheim NZ's Facebook page punters have been guessing how much they think the car is worth.

Advertisement

One proclaimed it would only be worth one tray of New Zealand butter, another added it was worth a button and some pocket lint, with one saying it would likely be worth more than his house.

Earlier this year another wrecked McLaren was sold on a manhiem.co.nz online auction for an undisclosed sum.

The sale took place after top global software executive Heng Lee Chee crashed the half-a-million-dollar car in April on the Northwestern Motorway near Pt Chevalier.

Chee pleaded guilty to careless driving in May at the Auckland District Court and was fined $500 and ordered to take a defensive driving course, the Herald reported.