Crown Law will be seeking a New Zealand warrant of arrest for a man linked to the death of three people in South Korea.

The 33-year-old man appeared at the North Shore District Court on Monday facing a charge of theft.

The man stole a fridge freezer, microwave and washing machine worth $4100 in 2015, court documents alleged.

He was arrested at 5.30pm on Sunday by New Zealand police.

Advertisement

The man has been granted interim name suppression, and remanded in custody without plea and due to reappear on November 1.

He is wanted by police in Korea in relation to the murder of his mother, stepfather and 14-year-old half brother in South Korea on October 21.

Representatives from the Korean embassy were present in court.

The man, who has New Zealand permanent residence, travelled to New Zealand with his wife and two young daughters following the deaths.

He arrived in New Zealand from Korea last week.

Crown Prosecutor Scott McColgan confirmed the Crown Law Office had received a formal request from South Korea in relation to the murder charges.

He said the request was pursuant to the extradition treaty between New Zealand and South Korea.

Lawyers are currently working on making that into an application for an arrest warrant.

"It is likely that the application will be heard on Wednesday," McColgan said.

The Crown, he said, would be seeking for the man to be arrested and detained in New Zealand for the matters in Korea.

McColgan clarified that this was still several steps away from an extradition.

A police spokeswoman said the man was arrested in a nearby building while his wife was in a car.

"Crown Law have received a request from Korea to seek an arrest warrant in relation to other matters in Korea," the spokeswoman said.

"New Zealand Police will continue to liaise with Korean authorities."