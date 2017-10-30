Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her team will go head-to-head with National after the new Parliament officially opens next week.

The Prime Minister said the two ceremonies that would open the 52nd Parliament would take place on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

"We promised we would be a government of action so I'm pleased to announce the opening of Parliament next week," Ardern said.

"The opening of Parliament means we will be able to start making progress on many of the key elements of our 100 Day Plan and start delivering real change to improve the lives of New Zealanders."

Labour has pledged to implement its 17 policy priorities - such as free tertiary education - in its first 100 days. That gives it until February 2. A Cabinet meeting tomorrow will consider whether a mini-Budget could help get through legislation.

Ardern said Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy would give the traditional Speech from the Throne on Wednesday, which takes place as part of the formal state opening of Parliament.

"The Speech from the Throne will set out our vision for a fairer, better New Zealand and the measures we intend to introduce over the next three years to achieve that," Ardern said.

On Tuesday the commission opening at Parliament will take place so MPs can be sworn in and a Speaker elected. That is likely to be Labour MP Trevor Mallard. The formal state opening will take place on Wednesday.

National MPs will take up their new positions on the Opposition benches. Leader Bill English says his team will be the strongest opposition New Zealand has seen.