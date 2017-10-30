Former National MP Todd Barclay will not face any charges after again refusing to speak to detectives probing his secret taping of a staff member.

Police have announced today the results of a re-investigation that had commenced into allegations that the private communications of an individual were intercepted by Barclay, who was then MP for Clutha-Southland.

As a result of the re-investigation Barclay would not face charges, police said.

Barclay had again declined to be interviewed by police, as was his legal right.

"After a thorough review of all information available to us, including legal advice both internal and from Crown Law, plus consideration of the Solicitor General's prosecution guidelines, police has determined that there is no change to the outcome of the original investigation," said Assistant Commissioner (Investigations) Richard Chambers.

Police had launched a 10-month investigation after Barclay's electorate agent Glenys Dickson claimed Barclay secretly recorded her conversations.

Police declined to press charges, saying there was insufficient evidence.

Then Prime Minister Bill English was among those interviewed for the inquiry.

After mounting pressure following news of the controversy, Barclay announced he would not be seeking re-election - just three months out from the general election in September.

English later told media Barclay had made the right call. Barclay is now believed to be living abroad.

Chambers said the re-investigation was in light of further information and comment which arose in the public domain earlier this year, in June.

"Police have assessed all this information, spoken again to some individuals already interviewed and also spoken to new individuals it was thought may have relevant information,'' he said.

"Police took further steps to interview Mr Barclay who again declined, as is his right.''

Chambers said the re-investigation included looking at suggestions that there had been "an element of coercion in relation to certain key witnesses".

"We have found nothing to substantiate these suggestions."

Chamber said "speculation, hearsay and third party information" did not in itself constitute evidence or wrongdoing.