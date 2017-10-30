A woman injured after she plummeted into an open soak hole in Mount Maunganui says it had been covered with a bread crate when she unwittingly fell into it.

Firefighters rescued the woman, who worked in the area, from the hole in Commerce Lane on Monday morning before she was taken to Tauranga Hospital by St John Ambulance about 9.45am for treatment.

She suffered moderate injuries and was still recovering in hospital late yesterday afternoon.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said the ground did not give way underneath her.

Someone had covered up the hole and she fell into it without knowing it was there, she said.

"Someone had covered it up with a bread crate."

The hole was about 2.5m deep and was located behind a block of shops in Commerce Lane. The land where the soak hole was located was privately owned.

The Bay of Plenty Times was unable to contact the owner yesterday.

According to the MetService, 93.9mm of rain had fallen in Tauranga between Friday and Sunday with 44.8mm falling on Saturday alone.

Tauranga City Council's Trevor Page said the council staff attended the scene to see if they could assist and erected a makeshift fence around the soak hole to ensure it was visible.

"We were called to help because they thought it was a council manhole," Mr Page said.

He said the concrete cap covering the hole had eroded and was heavily damaged.

"It was quite badly broken," he said.

He said the soak hole was not owned by the council but he would be contacting the owner of the commercial property to discuss whether it could help fix the problem.

"You can't just leave it there."

Mr Page said the woman seemed to have been doing okay while firefighters were rescuing her.

"In the end, the fire brigade managed to remove the broken cover and get her out," Mr Page said.

"She was good."

St John Ambulance was alerted to the fall at 8.20am. Firefighters and ambulance staff had left the scene by 9.45am.

Earlier, at least two fire crews were at the scene, a Mount Maunganui fire station spokesman said.

A fire service special purpose unit had also been sent.

A woman who worked in the area, but did not want to be named, said the hole only became visible at the weekend. She said it could have been due to heavy rain.