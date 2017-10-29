Sugar taxes. Changes to education. Bans on overseas buyers of existing NZ homes. Climate change.

The new Labour-led government is off to a flier as it begins its second week in power.

Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking talks to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning about what's on the coalition's agenda.

In terms of a possible sugar tax, the food and drink industry is on notice to cut down on sugar in products - with the new Health Minister not ruling out regulation or a tax.

Labour accused the last Government of inaction on the issue of obesity and accused some manufacturers of rigging a labelling system designed to flag healthy products to shoppers.

Health Minister David Clark said his preference was to work with the industry to develop a better front-of-pack labelling system, and to set firm goals to reduce sugar content in packaged food.

Clark said there was "growing evidence" around the effectiveness of a sugary drink tax, but such a step wasn't a silver bullet because it was only focused on drinks.

"I want to talk with industry first before going down any track like that."

New Trade Minister David Parker, meanwhile, is considering advice that an explicit ban on house sales to offshore speculators could be acceptable under the TPP trade deal if it is passed into New Zealand law before the trade deal comes into force.

Parker emphatically rejected using a stamp duty to achieve the same result, which is the provision that former Trade Minister Tim Groser negotiated into the trade deal following Labour's call to carve out a right for a future government to impose a ban.

"We must find a solution to allow us to ban overseas buyers of existing New Zealand homes for us to proceed with TPP11," Parker said.

"We are open-minded as to where that solution sits, whether it sits within TPP or outside of TPP."

He would not elaborate on what that meant. But it is possible that the ban - which is due to passed as a priority policy in the Government's first 100 days - could be specifically mentioned in the new domestic legislation needed to change the entry-into-force provisions.