Fullers staff are getting a pat on the back for saving a 22-year-old man who'd fallen into the water from Princes Wharf in downtown Auckland.

The crew of Te Kotuku called police just after 5am after they heard someone in the water shouting and needing help.

Senior Constable Martin Renouf of the Police Maritime Unit said by the time police got there, ferry staff were pulling the man from the water.

He said the crew did an excellent job of locating and rescuing the man.

Renouf said the man - who he believes is a tourist - said he'd been in the water a couple of hours, but that could be an over-estimation.

Police are investigating whether the man was pushed but can't confirm that yet.

He's been taken to hospital and was probably mildly hypothermic.