Two people have been injured - one critically - after a car careered about 100m down a steep hill in South Taranaki.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were now battling to get a rescue helicopter to the scene due to the difficult terrain at Waitotara, south of Waverley.

The crash happened at 4.20am. There were reports of the car going over a cliff with two occupants inside on Waitotara Valley Rd.

The driver has sustained injuries, however it's unclear how serious, while his female passenger was thrown from the vehicle.

Advertisement

Emergency services carry the injured woman down the hill towards the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter to be airlifted to Wellington Hospital. She is in a critical condition. Photo/PNRH Emergency services carry the injured woman down the hill towards the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter to be airlifted to Wellington Hospital. She is in a critical condition. Photo/PNRH

She is in a critical condition.

Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter pilot Lance Burns said the area the crash occurred was more akin to a "steep bank rather than a cliff".

"I would call it a very steep bank rather than a cliff. The car came to rest about half way, or two thirds of the way down."

Local firefighters had already found the woman and carried her to the chopper, which had managed to land in a paddock at the bottom of the hill.

After about 90 minutes, she was then airlifted to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition with head and spinal injuries.

The male driver was being taken by road to Wanganui Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Police are waiting for a tow truck to remove the vehicle from the scene.

The police Serious Crash Unit will investigate.