The lower part of the country is the place to be this weekend if you want to stay dry.

A rain band sitting over the top of the North Island was set to make for a wet weekend in areas including Auckland, northern Waikato and Tauranga.

Northland could also expect showers on-and-off, through to tomorrow.

MetService meteorologist Claire Flynn said the rain band over the northern part of the country would slowly weaken tomorrow, with rain easing as the day goes on.

Advertisement

In stark contrast, areas in the lower part of the North Island could expect a reasonable amount of sunshine today, while the South Island was in for a glorious day.

The fine weather was set to continue into the week apart from some light rain in the west of the South Island tomorrow and on Monday.

And, with the sunshine comes warm temperatures.

Temperatures would climb to 26C in Alexandra tomorrow through to Tuesday, while Invercargill and Gore can expect to enjoy a summery 24C.

The general outlook for the North Island was set to be a slight improvement on weekend weather, with only the odd shower and areas of cloud.