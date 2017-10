Engineers have arrived to stop gas leaking out of a main in East Auckland.

It was ruptured when a car hit a roadside box at around 5.30 this morning.

Firefighters were at the scene in East Tamaki at the intersection of Harris Rd and Smales Rd.

One person was injured in the accident.

Northern fire communications shift manager Scott Osborne said two fire trucks had been sent to the rupture.