No one has ever been arrested for the disappearance of Amber-Lee Cruickshank.

And until she has been found - no one can be ruled out of the police investigation.

Someone out there knows what happened to that little girl who was last seen at Kingston at the southern end of Lake Wakatipu in October 1992.

But who?

After an episode of the television programme Sensing Murder aired in 2008 Amber-Lee's mother Nicola fixated on one man.

So-called psychic detectives on the show told her that Amber-Lee was taken by a man she knew.

They described this man in great detail, saying the letter K was crucial to his identity.

In episode four of Chasing Ghosts, a new podcast released by the Herald this week, we speak to the man Nicola Cruickshank identified as a suspect.

That man is Ken Barrett - and he has never spoken publicly about the case before.

CHASING GHOSTS: FULL FEATURE AND SHORT DOCUMENTARY HERE

Chasing Ghosts is a six-part podcast series examining the 25-year-old cold case.

Amber-Lee vanished on October 17, 1992 at Kingston, a small town at the southern end of Lake Wakatipu.

She was there with her mother Nicola Cruickshank, stepfather James Gill And baby brother Danny.

Despite exhaustive searches of the lake, town and surrounding bush, there has never been any sign of Amber-Lee.

Chasing Ghosts is the first serialised podcast produced by NZME and was released this week.

Comprising of six episodes, it tells the story of Amber-Lee, what happened to her that day at Kingston And how her disappearance impacted on her family.

In episode four we explain why Nicola Cruickshank turned to the psychics of Sensing Murder for help and how she became fixated on Barrett.

For a decade she has been convinced he took her child.

The last photo taken of Amber-Lee Cruickshank. New Zealand Herald photograph by Mike Scott The last photo taken of Amber-Lee Cruickshank. New Zealand Herald photograph by Mike Scott

He denies it - vehemently.

"What a load of sh*t those people are saying - they could see this and that and me involved in the whole thing," Barrett said.

"I wasn't involved in it.



"I've never harmed a kid in my f**kin life."

After the show aired Barrett volunteered to be interviewed by police and gave them a statement.

He spoke about that, and where he was when Amber-Lee vanished, in episode four of Chasing Ghosts.

You can listen the six-part series by clicking on the embedded audio files below. Alternatively you can listen on newstalkzb.co.nz.



iHeartRadio or download the episodes via iTunes.

In episode four we also spoke to Sensing Murder psychic Kelvin Cruickshank about his reading and his reaction to Amber-Lee's mother fingering Barrett.

Cruickshank and Amber-Lee share a last name but are not related.

Kelvin Cruickshank psychic Sensing Murder picture supplied credit: TVNZ Kelvin Cruickshank psychic Sensing Murder picture supplied credit: TVNZ

Chasing Ghosts tells Amber-Lee's story in unflinching and enormous detail.

Chasing Ghosts was researched And written by senior crime reporter Anna Leask.

Leask says the project aims to bring fresh attention to case in the hope that someone comes forward with information that could help bring Amber-Lee home.

"At the very least, I wanted to make sure everyone knew about Amber-Lee And what happened to her, dispel some of the myths around the case And hopefully encourage the people with answers to come forward."

The memorial plaque to Amber-Lee in Kingston. It reads 'presumed drown'. New Zealand Herald photograph by Mike Scott The memorial plaque to Amber-Lee in Kingston. It reads 'presumed drown'. New Zealand Herald photograph by Mike Scott

Visual journalist Mike Scott did the field recording and produced the mini-documentary.

Leask and Scott had unprecedented access to Amber-Lee's mother, Nicola Cruickshank, and others closely connected to the case.

Help bring Amber-Lee home

If you know what happened to Amber-Lee, or have information you have never shared with police that could help the investigation - please come forward.

Contact Detective Sergeant John Kean at the Invercargill police on 021 191 5321 or email john.kean@police.govt.nz.

To pass on information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or fill out their online form here.

This service is completely confidential And you do not have to reveal your identity. Police have no way of tracing who passes on tips to Crimestoppers. You can also email anna.leask@nzherald.co.nz.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE:

• iHeart Radio

• iTunes