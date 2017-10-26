More people have been arrested after a shocking brawl at a South Auckland supermarket this week.

Police this morning said a 29-year-old Mangere man had been charged with assault with intent to injure and disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court next week.

An 18-year-old male was also arrested and referred to the Community Justice Panel.

It brings to four the number of men arrested after a fight broke out in the Mangere Pak'n Save supermarket on Tuesday night.

Yesterday a 17-year-old youth was charged with assault and disorder, and an 18-year-old was referred to the Community Justice Panel.

Footage of the brawl was posted on social media, showing shoppers standing in the aisles as a group came to blows in the frozen foods section.