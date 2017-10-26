All trains running close to an Auckland pipe factory badly damaged in an overnight blaze are now suspended for fear the building will collapse onto tracks.

Auckland Transport this morning canned all services between Newmarket and the closed Westfield station, concerned the unstable fire-damaged Penrose building bordering the southern and Onehunga lines would topple and cause a major disaster.

Investigations are under way into what caused the destructive blaze that ripped through the pipe factory last night.

The spectacular blaze at the Humes Pipeline Systems building in Penrose lit up the night sky and explosions sent flames shooting high into the air.

Roads have reopened after fire crews spent the night dampening the smouldering ruins of the badly damaged building.

UPDATE: Due to the fire there is risk of building collapse. Services will be suspended b/twn Westfield & Newmarket until further notice. ^NW — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 26, 2017

Fire and Emergency northern shift communications manager Carren Larking said just one crew remained at the Penrose factory keeping an eye out for flare-ups.

A section of Great South Rd cordoned off overnight had reopened up to traffic ahead of the morning rush.

Auckland Transport tweeted train services on Auckland's Onehunga line would be suspended and southern line diverted to eastern tracks after power was switched off between Penrose and Newmarket.

Those heading into work this morning from the south would be travelling on the eastern line between Otahuhu and downtown Britomart.

Passengers were told they could use rail tickets on buses if they were stranded.

Firefighters tackle a large blaze at the Humes Pipeline Systems building in Penrose, Auckland last night. Photo / Rosie Gordon Firefighters tackle a large blaze at the Humes Pipeline Systems building in Penrose, Auckland last night. Photo / Rosie Gordon

At least six stations have been hit by the sudden closure.

It wasn't yet clear whether flames had damaged the overhead lines.

Larking said fire investigators had already started trying to find how the destructive blaze started.

No one was in the building when the fire took hold shortly after 9pm but workers, many teary-eyed, gathered nearby last night as smoke billowed from the warehouse inferno.

At the height of the blaze 50 firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.

Fire service area commander Richard Twomey said crews were initially only able to attack the blaze from above as was too dangerous to go inside.

One witness said the building was completely engulfed in flames, and there had also been several small explosions.

"Fire trucks were trying to put the fire out with their aerial appliances - ladders and all that."



Another witness said the fire was in a warehouse that appeared to have been completely demolished.

"I can't believe how big it was. I thought it was just a small contained house fire but something as huge as this is really big."

Meanwhile, two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a stairwell filled with smoke at Auckland's SkyCity hotel and casino early this morning.

Firefighters were called just after midnight to a fire in the wall of the stairwell.

Two people were treated by ambulance staff, a Fire Emergency NZ spokesman says.

The fire was dealt with quickly but it was not clear what started it, he said.