Explosions can be heard coming from a building that is completely engulfed in flames in the Auckland suburb of Penrose.

Emergency services rushed to the address on Great South Rd shortly before 9pm.

Huge flames can be seen shooting from the smouldering building and thick smoke is billowing into the air.

The road appears to have been cordoned off and vehicles are being turned away.

Sirens are ringing out.

A witness at the scene said the building was completely engulfed in flames, and there had also been several small explosions.

"Fire trucks were trying to put the fire out with their aerial appliances - ladders and all that."

Eyewitness Vincent Vitolino said he was parked not far from the cordon when he saw the fire.

"I can't believe how big it was. I thought it was just a small contained house fire but something as huge as this is really big."

He was not aware of anyone being hurt or trapped by the blaze.

Another witness says the fire is in a warehouse that appears to have been completely demolished.

A manager at GAS petrol station on Great South Road said the fire was just across the road from his own business.

"A lot of firefighters are trying to stop the fire but it looks like it's still going."

The man, named Raj, said it looked like the business up in flames was near Humes Pipelines Systems.

Train services on Auckland's Onehunga line have been suspended due to risks presented by the fire.

Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan said the train lines were directly behind the factory, though it wasn't yet clear whether the flames had caused any damage.

"It's suspended until 10.30, which is the last train anyway."

Hannan said it was too early to know whether there would be any impact on train services on the line on Friday morning.

"We saw police barricades and we just knew there was trouble."

At least five fire engines are at the scene, two are using cranes to spray water onto the fire from above.

A crowd of people are watching on as fire crews battle the blaze.

A spokeswoman for St John ambulance said crews were in attendance but this was simply to support fire crews.

"There were no patients to assist," she said.