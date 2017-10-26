A domestic incident in Westport early this morning escalated when a drunken man armed with an axe holed himself up in a shed.

The armed offenders squad was put on standby.

Senior sergeant Paul Watson, of Greymouth police, said they were initially called to a Westport property about 3.45am.

A 31-year-old man had been causing issues in a domestic situation, including assault with a weapon, and was issued with a police safety order banning him from the address.

However, things escalated when he later returned and he barricaded himself in a shed with an axe and started making threats.

Watson said the situation was able to be resolved and the man was pepper-sprayed, before the AOS was mobilised.

The alleged offender was due to appear in the Greymouth District Court this morning charged with trespass, threatening to kill, wilful damage, assault with a weapon, and breach of a police safety order.