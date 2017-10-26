Police have made an arrest after a Waihi man's wallet was stolen as he lay dying in a street last Wednesday.

Police this week were hunting for a Hawke's Bay couple who tried to help 61-year-old Henry Pere before allegedly swiping his wallet. The Waihi man died soon after.

Yesterday, a police spokesman said they had arrested a 24-year-old man in Napier and charged him with theft and were not looking for anyone else in relation to the theft.

Pere suffered an aneurysm in his car on a central street in Waihi last week and a group of locals tried to help him.

William Pere, Pere's nephew, said his uncle had gone to the bank to deposit some money before pausing outside to speak to his friend.

His friend had said farewell and was walking away when he heard Pere's car revving.

"When he had his turn he must have floored it," William Pere said.

One man ran to the closest community help desk to retrieve a defibrillator, which was used to temporarily revive Pere. But William Pere said the same man then did the unthinkable.

"He did a really good thing, but then he came back and stole his wallet. We're angry, we're devastated, everything. No one could believe that someone would steal a dying man's wallet."

Another woman who joined those trying to save Pere's life said the wanted couple were extremely helpful, not hesitating to retrieve a defibrillator and making Pere as comfortable as possible.

The woman of the couple even put her jacket under Pere's head to cushion it as others tried to revive him but, as police arrived, the couple left, apologising for the quick departure, she said.

She said Pere's wallet and phone were passed around to up to five people as everyone focused on saving his life.

William Pere said he and his family were disgusted by the actions of the thieves, initially understood to be a 23-year-old woman and 25-year-old man from Napier.

The 37-year-old said money wasn't the issue, though he did wish the family still had the wallet to remember Pere by.

The family wanted the person responsible to be brought back to Waihi to face the consequences in front of Pere's family and the township.



Senior Constable Scott Tyrrell had scathing words for the man who took advantage of a terrible situation, branding it "appalling".

William described his uncle as a lively man who loved his guitars and his motorbikes. He had a huge influence on his upbringing, he said.

"He was always joking around and was a pretty healthy guy. I'd never known him to have any sort of health condition," he said.

The 24-year-old arrested yesterday was due to appear in the Waihi District Court on November 8.