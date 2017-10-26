Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said one of the first things her cabinet will do is to consider whether a mini-Budget is necessary.

She is holding her first cabinet meeting today in the Beehive but that one will simply be an induction meeting at which ministers will be schooled on cabinet processes.

Ministers outside of cabinet are also attending the induction meeting.

Next Tuesday will be the first cabinet meeting considering Government business, she said at Parliament after returning from being sworn-in as Prime Minister at Government House.

"Some of our 100-day commitments we really need to act urgently on if we are to get the legislation through on time," she told reporters before the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet would look at the exact programme required to implement the plan.

"There are elements of it that could well be wrapped into a mini Budget," she said.

"We are seeking advice on what is required."

A mini-Budget is not a legal requirement but if a Government is making many major changes, including switching existing authorised expenditure to another area, it could be done as a package to give it a greater sense of coherence.

Ardern has given herself two ministerial portfolios, Arts Culture and Heritage, and Child Poverty Reduction.

"My view is that if we are to be a Government that is known for looking after the most vulnerable, children have to be our top priority.

"At the moment I am setting up the structures to make that happen. I am looking to establish a unit within [the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet] that will have oversight of things like child poverty measures so we can make sure we are reducing child poverty in New Zealand."

The start of the Government is from today, meaning its first 100 days is up on February 2.

Included among the 17 measures for the 100-day programme are to:

• Make the first year of tertiary education or training fees free from January 1, 2018.

• Increase student allowances and living cost loans by $50 a week from January 1, 2018.

• Ban overseas speculators from buying existing houses.

• Legislate to pass the Families Package, including the Winter Fuel Payment, Best Start and increases to Paid Parental Leave, to take effect from 1 July 2018.

• Resume contributions to the New Zealand Superannuation Fund.

• Increase the minimum wage to $16.50 an hour, to take effect from 1 April 2018, and introduce legislation to improve fairness in the workplace.