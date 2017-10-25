An Australian national involved in New Zealand's largest methamphetamine importation has been jailed for 24 years.

Malachi Tuilotolava will have to spend 10 years behind bars before he'll be eligible for parole.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty in July to importing meth and to being part of an organised criminal group.

He was sentenced in the High Court at Whangarei this morning.

Tuilotolava bought a boat for $98,000 from Auckland and used it to fetch 501kg of meth from about 12km off Ninety Mile Beach. He was in charge of those tasked to travel to Northland and secure the shipment of the drug in July 2016.

Tuilotolava is the fourth person to be sentenced for his role in the smuggling operation. He will be deported after serving his sentence.

Four others are awaiting trial sometime next year.