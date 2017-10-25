Two Auckland men were brutally stabbed to death at work in an attack fuelled by "delusional jealousy", a court has heard.

Their alleged murderer then read passages from his Bible.

Zarn Tarapata, 27, is accused of murdering Paul Matthews, 47, and Paul Fanning, 69, at the Takanini Ezy Cash store, where the pair worked, on July 19, 2014.

Tarapata, who is on trial in the High Court at Auckland before a jury and Justice Simon Moore, accepts he killed the men but argues he was legally insane at the time.

Advertisement

His lawyer Jonathan Krebs said his client suffered from schizophrenia, and had been diagnosed by more than one psychologist.

Crown prosecutor Richard Marchant told the court that Tarapata arrived at the pawn shop just after 1pm with his partner, Tamara Cassie, and children.

Cassie, who also worked part-time at the store, entered the Great South Rd store and told Tarapata to stay in the car with her children, the court heard.

Matthews and Fanning, the owner of the shop, were sitting in the lunchroom at the back of the shop eating noodles.

But Tarapata left the car and snuck around to the rear of the business.

He then "brutally stabbed them to death" in about three minutes, Marchant said.

"These two men had done nothing wrong, they were true victims," the prosecutor said.

He added that Tarapata's motive was "delusional jealousy", believing that Cassie was having an affair with Matthews and Fanning, or was "being sexually exploited by one or both of them".

Cassie testified today that there was no sexual relationship with either man.

Fanning was stabbed six times to his chest and neck, and Matthews was stabbed 15 times. His throat was cut.

Cassie will testify that she heard calls for help coming from the rear of the shop, Marchant said.

She then, "to her horror", saw Tarapata walking towards her, he said.

"He looked wild, he looked possessed, he had blood on his hands and he was also carrying a knife in his left hand," Marchant said.

More cries for help could be heard coming from Matthews, the court heard, before Tarapata made his way back towards where the voice was coming from.

Marchant said it was likely to "finish him off".

Tarapata and Cassie then returned to their car and drove around West Auckland, while Tarapata read his Bible.

One of the knives used in the killings was buried in a garden and found by police, Marchant said.

The killings may seem like "it's crazy, it's unhinged, it's madness", he said, "but there is a big difference to what you and I may think is insane and what the law defines as being insane".

"The test for insanity requires much more than someone being delusional, much more than someone hallucinating, much more than someone being paranoid or suffering from schizophrenia. This defendant was suffering from all of these.

"He knew what he was doing, he intended to kill them, and he understood that when he was doing these things it was morally wrong."