A highly successful Christchurch chef and kitesurfing enthusiast has been found safe after disappearing a week ago.

Jamie Bennett, who founded the Christchurch farmers' market and set up a number of popular eateries across the city, including the Riccarton House Bistro and recently the Town Tonic, was last seen on Thursday.

The 39-year-old father-of-four did not return to his Redcliff home that day and had not been in any contact with family or friends for the past week, which police said was unusual.

Numerous inquiries over the past six days had failed to find any trace of him.

But this morning police said the Christchurch man had been found unharmed.

"Jamie Bennett of Christchurch has been located safe and well, " said a police spokesperson.

They thanked the public and media for their help.

Those in the Canterbury kitesurfing community last night appealed on social media for fellow water enthusiasts to keep an eye out for Bennett.

"Jamie is a kitesurfer and super. If anyone knows or has seen him or his car please tell," posted Allan Taylor on the Christchurch Kitesurfing Facebook page.

Others are puzzled and expressed sorrow over the sudden disappearance.

Posted Matt Wood: "Keep your eyes open for Jamie Chch people. A great guy. Hope you're ok mate."

Canterbury food charity Fill Their Lunchbox, which provides nutritious lunches to disadvantaged children, also appealed for people to be on the lookout for Bennett.

"Team, please keep an eye out for my friend Jamie. He has not been home in a week with no contact with friends and family," posted Ben Atkinson.

"He is a great guy and a supporter of FTLB. Please share and keep an eye out while we hope for his safe return home."

In the week before he disappeared, Bennett's restaurant launched a new menu with a variety of vegan dishes, oysters and even a trifle dessert Bennett credited his grandmother for inspiring.





The top chef recently enjoyed a South Island holiday with his children during the recent school break, sharing snaps of his family enjoying snow sports and relaxing in Queenstown.

He reflected how the southern resort town was where his cooking career was launched and how it remained a magical place.

"Queenstown is a spiritual place that I love and feel i need to explore more down here and back to my roots?? 2018 here we come......" posted Bennett early this month.

Police said the chef might be travelling in a black Hyundai Tucson, registration DDT241.

They asked people to call Christchurch police on (03) 363 7400 with any sightings of Bennett or his vehicle.