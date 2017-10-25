Police are continuing their enquiries into a mass brawl that broke out in an Auckland Pak'nSave last night.

It's understood none of the young men involved have been arrested, despite multiple videos being posted online of the incident.

The footage, which has been viewed by more than 100,000 people, shows up to six people involved in the fight just after 9pm on Tuesday.

It shows security guards appear on the scene and attempt to pull some of the men away. But one of the men escapes, and a guard cops a fist before the man begins laying into another lying on the ground.

Women can then be seen trying to pull the men off each other.

Tongan news service Kaniva Tonga reported that bystanders could be heard yelling in Tongan to stop fighting.

Thousands of commenters have also piled in online, critiquing the fighting style of two men who failed to land any punches and speculating over whether the men were fighting over depleted stocks as the supermarket was running a $5 week special this week.

One young teen in a bright yellow t-shirt is seen getting stuck into the fight with some commenters naming 'The Stickman' in honour of Pak'nSave's mascot.

Foodstuffs spokeswoman Antoinette Laird told the Herald that Pak'nSave security stepped in to break up the fight.

"Obviously, this behaviour is completely inappropriate and it was a rather unpleasant experience for other shoppers.

"According to the store no one was hurt, however, Police were notified and the incident is being investigated further."

Most of those involved had dispersed before police arrived, but officers spoke with one person at the scene last night.

"Police are currently investigating the incident and making enquiries to identify those involved," a police spokesperson said.

Police are asking witnesses to call Mangere Police on 09 250 0500.