A Bay of Plenty man has been jailed for a six-week crime spree committed while taking methamphetamine and in conflict with rival gang members.

Te Morehu Enoka, 27, from Rangiuru appeared in the Tauranga District Court yesterday before Judge Paul Mabey QC for sentencing on 23 charges relating to a crime spree in April and May this year after earlier pleading guilty to the charges. He was arrested in Rotorua on May 24.

The charges include one count each of aggravated robbery, arson, theft of a motor vehicle, using a firearm against a police officer, reckless driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop, seven counts of burglary and nine counts of theft.

He also pleaded guilty to one charge each of breaching community work and breaching supervision at yesterday's court appearance.

Appearing via audio-visual link, Enoka wiped away tears as Judge Mabey sentenced him to five years and 11 months in jail.

The court heard Enoka had been involved in the aggravated robbery of a Paengaroa liquor store on May 14, when four men entered the premises, one with a sawn-off shotgun, stole $15,500 worth of cigarettes and alcohol, attacked one of the staff members and pointed a gun yelling demands at another. Enoka was the driver of the getaway vehicle.

"That person had his hands up in terror," Judge Mabey said.

"The staff member who was beaten suffered four fractures to his eye sockets and a broken nose and was hospitalised for three days."

He said on nine separate occasions Enoka stole petrol from service stations, committed burglaries at seven rural homes and a backpackers.

"On a number of the burglaries, Mr Enoka was met by the residents."

Judge Mabey said Enoka stole a vehicle and on May 24 and after stealing petrol from a Tokoroa petrol station, sparked a police chase but "failed to stop and drove recklessly at times on the wrong side of the road" and in the way of oncoming traffic.

At one point Enoka stopped his vehicle and tried to ram an oncoming police vehicle before getting out of the car and pointing a rifle at a police officer.

Judge Mabey said when Enoka finally stopped his vehicle and fled on foot, he first set the vehicle on fire.

"The offences were committed over a period of six weeks when Mr Enoka acknowledged he was on a crime spree."

Judge Mabey said Enoka, a Black Power member, had been "in conflict" with Mongrel Mob gang members, was under stress and had been taking methamphetamine.

No reparation would be sought.