Shocking new footage has emerged of a fight at a Pak'nSave supermarket - revealing it was a vicious brawl involving several people.

The initial video, filmed at the Mangere Pak'nSave on Tuesday night, showed two men squaring off in an aisle, both throwing a flurry of punches and kicks that failed to connect before the pair are pulled apart.

However footage from a different angle reveals it was in fact a nasty brawl involving at least six people.

Several blows are struck in the footage - including a brave guard who tried to break up the brawl. Other shoppers intervene to try and break it up.

Advertisement

Head of external relations for Foodstuffs NZ Antoinette Laird told the Herald that Pak'nSave security stepped in to break up the fight.

"I can confirm that, unfortunately, there was a fight between two customers at Pak'nSave Mangere last night. Thankfully, the store's security team were quick to step in to break it up, and it was over very quickly.

"Obviously, this behaviour is completely inappropriate and it was a rather unpleasant experience for other shoppers.

"According to the store no one was hurt, however, Police were notified and the incident is being investigated further."

Videos of the incident were posted to Facebook where they have received more than 100,000 views in just a few hours.

One Pak'nSave shopper said: "Sucks cause we shop there all the time and this is probably the first time I've known for this to happen there, Such a shame."

"Just disgusting grown a** adults acting like animals," another wrote.

The fight is being investigated by police.

It is not known what caused the scuffle.