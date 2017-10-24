Incoming Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed the allocation of Government portfolios today, including a personal commitment and new portfolio focused on reducing child poverty.

"My Government will have a key focus on reducing child poverty. To underline the importance of this, I am taking a new portfolio as Minister for Child Poverty Reduction," Ardern said.

"It's a personal priority for me, a commitment for me, one of the reasons I am in politics. It's my intention that I will establish a unit within [the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet] to undertake that work across Government departments, and that's an incredibly important focus.

"Ultimately, we will be telling New Zealanders: here is where New Zealand sits, this is the number of children in New Zealand who are living in poverty, and now you will have the ability to hold us to account on what we have achieved."

Ardern will also hold the Arts, Culture and Heritage and National Security and Intelligence portfolios.

The announcement confirmed that Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters picks up Foreign Affairs, as well as Racing and State Owned Enterprises. His deputy, Ron Mark, gets Defence and Veterans, and Tracey Martin picks up Children, Internal Affairs, Seniors and Associate Minister of Education.

Shane Jones' portfolios show a renewed focus on the regions: Minister of Forestry, Minister of Infrastructure, Minister for Regional Economic Development, as well as Associate Minister of Finance and Transport.

Labour's deputy leader Kelvin Davis will be Minister of Corrections, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Education (Maori Education). He will also be Minister for Crown/Maori Relations, a new portfolio that will focus on post-Treaty issues, such as forestry planting on iwi land.

Former Labour leader Andrew Little picks up Minister of Justice, Courts, Minister Responsible for the GCSB, NZSIS, Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry and Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations. Ardern said Little was a collaborative worker and a strong negotiator, which would be useful in his roles.

She wanted to be more "aspirational" when it came to export growth - signalled by the Trade portfolio expanded to include Export Growth, held by David Parker.

David Clark will be Health Minister, and Phil Twyford will play a critical role in Auckland's development - being made Minister of Housing and Urban Development and Minister of Transport.

Ardern has rolled Social Investment work back into the Social Development role, under Carmel Sepuloni.

Ardern said the incoming Government would look at Social Investment: "Of course we support early intervention. What we want to do is see if that is truly what the investment approach was doing."

She also said the Government would also look at Whanau Ora "making sure the delivery is as effective as possible".

She confirmed that the Minister for Primary Industries has been scrapped, creating individual portfolios instead such as Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture.

Grant Robertson is Minister of Finance, Minister for Sport and Recreation and Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage.

Green Party leader James Shaw will be Minister for Climate Change, Minister of Statistics and Associate Finance Minister.

Eugenie Sage is Conservation Minister, Land Information Minister and Associate Minister for the Environment.

Julie Anne Genter is Minister of Women, and Associate Health Minister and Associate Transport Minister.

Ardern said having the Women portfolio with the Greens did not diminish its importance.

"I am a woman. I take the issue of things like equal pay, domestic violence, support for women in caregiving roles incredibly seriously."

The full list

1. Jacinda Ardern: Prime Minister Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Minister for National Security and Intelligence, Other responsibility; Minister for Child Poverty Reduction.

2. Winston Peters: Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for State Owned Enterprises, Minister for Racing

3. Kelvin Davis: Minister for Crown/Maori Relations, Minister of Corrections, Minister of Tourism

4. Grant Robertson: Minister of Finance, Minister for Sport and Recreation

5. Phil Twyford: Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Minister of Transport

6. Megan Woods: Minister for Energy and Resources, Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Minister for Science, Research and Innovation

7. Chris Hipkins: Minister of Education, Minister for State Services

8. Andrew Little: Minister of Justice, Minister for Courts, Minister responsible for the GCSB and SIS, Minister for Treaty Negotiations

9. Carmel Sepuloni: Minister for Social Development, Minister for Disability Issues

10. David Clark: Minister of Health

11. David Parker: Attorney-General, Minister for Economic Development, Minister for the Environment, Minister for Trade and Export Growth

12. Nanaia Mahuta: Minister for Maori Development, Minister of Local Government

13. Stuart Nash: Minister of Police, Minister of Fisherie, Minister of Revenue, Minister for Small Business

14. Iain Lees-Galloway: Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety, Minister of Immigration, Minister for ACC

15. Jenny Salesa: Minister for Building and Construction, Minister for Ethnic Communities

16. Damien O'Connor: Minister of Agriculture, Minister for Biosecurity, Minister for Food Safety, Minister for Rural Communications

17. Clare Curran: Minister for Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media, Minister for Government Digital Services,

NZ First Ministers (unranked)

Ron Mark: Minister of Defence, Minister for Veterans, Tracey Martin, Minister for Children, Minister of Internal Affairs, Minister for Seniors

Shane Jones: Minister of Forestry, Minister for Infrastructure, Minister for Regional Economic Development

Green Party Ministers (outside Cabinet)

James Shaw: Minister for Climate Change Issues, Minister for Statistics, Julie Anne Genter, Minister for Women

Eugenie Sage: Minister of Conservation, Minister for Land Information.

Parliamentary Under-Secretaries

Michael Wood: Under-Secretary to the Minister for Ethnic Communities

Fletcher Tabuteau: Under-Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister for Regional Economic Development

Jan Logie: Under-Secretary to the Minister of Justice (Domestic and Sexual Violence Issues)

Labour Party Ministers (outside Cabinet)

Kris Faafoi: Minister for Civil Defence, Minister of Commerce

Peeni Henare: Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector

Willie Jackson: Minister of Employment

William Sio: Minister for Pacific Peoples

Meka Whaitiri: Minister of Customs