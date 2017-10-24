Footage has emerged of two customers going toe-to-toe at Pak'nSave in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two videos were posted to social media where the men can be seen squaring off, both throwing a flurry of punches and kicks towards each other.

One man is then seen being restrained by an onlooker as he attempts to walk towards another man.

Head of external relations for Foodstuffs NZ Antoinette Laird told the Herald that Pak'nSave security stepped in to break up the fight.

Advertisement

"I can confirm that, unfortunately, there was a fight between two customers at Pak'nSave Mangere last night. Thankfully, the store's security team were quick to step in to break it up, and it was over very quickly.

"Obviously, this behaviour is completely inappropriate and it was a rather unpleasant experience for other shoppers.

"According to the store no one was hurt, however, Police were notified and the incident is being investigated further."

The two videos, posted to Facebook, have been viewed more than 100,000 times.

One Pak'nSave shopper said: "Sucks cause we shop there all the time and this is probably the first time I've known for this to happen there, Such a shame."

"Just disgusting grown a** adults acting like animals," another wrote.

The fight is being investigated by police.

It is not known what caused the scuffle.