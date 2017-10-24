Jacinda Ardern has announced ministerial portfolios this morning - the final step she has to take before the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

After that, the Labour leader will be prime minister and her Government can get down to work.

There will be 28 ministers, 20 in Cabinet and eight outside Cabinet.

Of the Cabinet ministers, 16 will be from the Labour Party and four from coalition partner NZ First. There will be five Labour ministers outside Cabinet and three Greens.

NZ First and the Greens will each have one parliamentary under-secretary.

Some of the most important positions are already known: NZ First leader Winston Peters will be deputy prime minister and foreign minister. His deputy, former soldier Ron Mark, will be defence minister.

Labour's Grant Robertson will be finance minister, David Clark will almost certainly be health minister and Chris Hipkins education minister. David Parker is expected to be attorney-general.

Green Party leader James Shaw will be climate change minister and Eugenie Sage conservation minister.

The rest of the Labour Cabinet ministers are likely to be allocated portfolios they held as spokespeople in the last Parliament.

