The family of mother-of-two Cindy Low say they are still learning to live without her a year after she was killed at Dreamworld.

"Our grief has come in waves but the firsts are especially hard - birthdays, Kieran and Isla's milestones achieved that she does not get to experience," her husband Mathew Low told the Courier-Mail.

New Zealand-born Cindy Low died alongside Kate Goodchild, Kate's brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi when the Thunder River Rapids ride malfunctioned on October 25 last year.

The husband and son of Cindy Low, Matthew and Kieran (left), depart with other mourners following her funeral at the Palmdale Hillside Chapel on the Central Coast. Photo / AAP

Her son Kieran was thrown clear.

Low was from Kawerau in the Bay of Plenty but lived in Sydney with her young family.

Mathew Low said they had spent the past year trying to come terms with their loss.

"We have spent each week and month comforting each other and learning how to live without her," he said.



"It leaves a hollow feeling."

He remembered his wife, a fun-loving Kiwi who travelled the world before settling in NSW to raise a family.

"Cindy was a wonderful woman who made people instantly comfortable because of her natural caring approach and easy humour," he said.

"Her irreplaceable presence in our lives is immense.

"We miss her so very much.

The order of service for the funeral of Cindy Low at the Palmdale Hillside Chapel on the Central Coast. Photo / AAP The order of service for the funeral of Cindy Low at the Palmdale Hillside Chapel on the Central Coast. Photo / AAP

"We would like to thank the unbelievable generosity and support shown by everybody who have quietly stood beside us as we grieved and tried to find a new normal."

Discussions continue over plans for a permanent memorial to the victims at the park. Some of the victims' families are split over how they want their loved ones remembered.

On the eve of today's anniversary, the mother of Goodchild and Dorsett revealed her ongoing despair.

"Their deaths have certainly left a hole in hundreds of lives, but none so much as mine, Kate's girls and her loving partner," Kim Dorsett told News Corp Australia yesterday.

Dreamworld staff will hold a private ceremony to mark one year since the fatal accident. The Gold Coast theme park was closed for 45 days after the tragedy.

An inquest into the disaster is yet to be held, and a Workplace Health and Safety Queensland report has been completed but not publicly released.

- AAP, The Courier Mail