Up to seven people are reportedly injured after a roof collapsed at a building site in Auckland early this morning.

Emergency crews were called to Don Mckinnon Dr, Albany, about 6am after reports part of a roof had come down.

Workers can be seen pointing up towards the back of the building site; part of which appears to have caved in slightly. Photo / Jason Oxenham Workers can be seen pointing up towards the back of the building site; part of which appears to have caved in slightly. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Up to seven people fell 2.5m. Four were taken to hospital with moderate injuries, a St John's Ambulance spokeswoman told Fairfax, while three were treated at the scene.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald a number of people suffered minor injuries, but that no one was trapped.

They could not confirm which building it was, but said it was near Corinthian Dr, close to the North Shore District Court and supermarket shops.

The Fire Service confirmed they had one engine at the site.

Police said WorkSafe had also been contacted.

At the site, several workers are standing around an area that has been taped off with orange cones and yellow "caution" tape.

Workers can be seen pointing up towards the back of the building site; part of which appears to have caved in slightly.

Parts of scaffolding equipment has been scrunched up as a result.

Workers declined to speak to media, but it appears all work has stopped for the mean time.

A sign outside shows the site is due to become an IAG Office Development.

More to come.