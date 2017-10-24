Three children and an adult have been rescued from the fiery wreckage of a truck that crashed and burst into flames on the Napier-Taupo Rd.

Police say the crash happened on State Highway 5 south of the Tarawera Cafe just before midnight.

The driver and passengers were trapped in the smashed cab for a time, said a police spokeswoman.

One children was flown by helicopter to Hawke's Bay Hospital. Two children and an adult were taken to Taupo Hospital.

St John Ambulance said one person suffered moderate injuries while three others had minor injuries.

CRASH: #SH5 Tarawera there is a 30km/h speed restriction in place near the intersection with Paratu Road. #TakeCare ^MN pic.twitter.com/dQmzwwhZK2 — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) October 24, 2017

Traffic was able to move slowly past the crash this morning.

Police said the truck had since been removed from the road.