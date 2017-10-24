Two people stole the wallet of a man suffering a heart attack in the street.



Police are now hunting the pair - understood to be a 23-year-old woman and 25-year-old man from Napier - and urging them to hand themselves in.

Last Wednesday, members of the public in Waihi found a 60-year-old man inside his car suffering a medical condition. They pulled him out and started giving him CPR.

A witness told Fairfax they managed to revive him and an ambulance arrived to take him to hospital.

However, he later died in Waikato Hospital.

But as others worked hard to help the victim, two people took the opportunity to steal his wallet and phone.

The witness told Fairfax the man had just taken money out of an ATM.

"The man was dying on the street. It's a pretty shocking thing to do,'' she said.

Police in the area are now urging the thieves to do the right thing.

**Can you help? Contact police on CrimeStoppers anonymous: 0800 555 111