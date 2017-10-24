A used a cellphone to make covert recordings of shoppers in a changing room at one of Auckland's busiest malls.

Auckland Police say they want to speak to a man who is alleged to have secretly recorded customers at Onehunga's Dress-Smart outlet mall on Election Day about 3.45pm.

Police are wanting to speak to this male who we believe can assist our enquiries following an incident at a store in... Posted by Auckland City District Police on Monday, 23 October 2017

Police have released security footage of the man from inside the mall and are appealing for anyone who may recognise him or have information to come forward.

The grainy images show a young man dressed in black with white sports shoes and holding a cell phone. He is also carrying a large black sports bag.

Police have not released the name of the shop where the filming happened or details about the number of victims.

People are asked to contact Constable Diana Levinson with information on (09) 524 1910 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.