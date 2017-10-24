Here's everything you need to know about the Labour and Green Party's confidence and supply deal.
Read more:
Labour-Greens deal: Fewer roads, more trains
Labour-NZ First coalition: At a glance
Climate Change
Introduce a Zero Carbon Act and establish an independent Climate Commission (which will also look at transitioning to 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2035), analyse all new legislation for climate impact, establish a Climate Change board of public sector CEOs and a set of indicators for environmental, social and economic sustainability
Transport
Investigate a Green Transport Card to reduce the cost of public transport for low-income people and welfare recipients, prioritise National Land Transport Fund towards rail infrastructure as well as cycling and walking, cancel Auckland's East-West motorway link, work towards light rail from Auckland city to airport
Green economy
Government-backed Green Investment Fund of $100 million to stimulate up to $1 billion of new investment in low carbon industries by 2020, assist agricultural sector to reduce biological emissions and improve water quality
Environment
Increasing conservation funding and predator control, commit to minimising waste to landfill by reducing all waste classes by 2020
Rivers and lakes
Stronger regulation to clean up waterways, fund freshwater enhancement, wind down Government support for irrigation, better enforcement of the Resource Management Act
Ocean Sanctuaries
Work with Maori to establish the Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary as well as a Taranaki blue whale sanctuary
Welfare
Ensure access to entitlements, remove excessive sanctions, review Working for Families, provide safe sleeping environments for vulnerable families
Health
Free counselling for under-25s, increase funding for alcohol and drug addiction services, referendum on the personal use of cannabis by the 2020 election
Education
Ensure children with special needs and learning disabilities can fully participate in school
Pay equality
Eliminate the gender pay gap within the core public sector
Homes
A rent-to-own scheme will be part of Labour's Kiwibuild programme, increase in the number of homes insulated
Refugees
Adequately fund and support family re-unification for refugees
The Greens will hold the following ministerial positions: Climate Change, Associate Finance, Conservation, Women, Land Information New Zealand, Associate Environment, Statistics, Associate Transport, Associate Health and an Undersecretary to the Minister of Justice (Domestic and Sexual Violence).