Here are the key things you need to know about Labour and NZ First's coalition deal.

Regional development

A $1 billion per year Regional Development (Provincial Growth) Fund

Rail

Significant investment in regional rail.

Forestry

Re-establish the New Zealand Forestry Service, and planting 100 million trees per year in a Billion Trees Planting Programme.

Auckland Port

Commissioning a feasibility study on moving the Ports of Auckland to Northport

Biosecurity

A funding increase to Biosecurity NZ and a select committee Inquiry into biosecurity

Irrigation

Honour existing Crown Irrigation investment commitments

Monetary policy

Review and reform the Reserve Bank Act

Minimum wage

Increase to $20 an hour by 2020, with the final increase to take effect in April 2021

Tax

Increase penalties for corporate fraud and tax evasion, and introduce a tax on exports of bottled water

KiwiBank

Investigate KiwiBank's capabilities to become the Government's banker when that contract is next renewed.

Foreign ownership

Strengthen the Overseas Investment Act and create a comprehensive register of foreign-owned land and housing

Research and development

Increase R&D spending to 2 per cent of GDP over 10 years

Health

Re-establish the Mental Health Commission, annual free health checks for seniors with the SuperGold card, free doctors' visits for all under 14s, increasing the age for free breast screening to 74

Education

Restore funding for gifted students and Computers in Homes, pilot counsellors in primary schools, free driver training for all secondary school students, restart Te Kotahitanga teacher professional development

Defence

Re-examine the Defence procurement programme

Housing

Establish a Housing Commission

Law and Order

Work towards 1800 new police officers over three years, investigate a volunteer rural constabulary programme, increase funding for Community Law Centres, establish a Criminal Cases Review Commission

Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern shake on it after they signed the coalition agreement at Parliament.

Social Development

More funding for family violence networks, including Women's Refuge and Shakti, pilot a Youth Education, Training and Employment programme and provide 800 extra places for the LSV scheme, introduce Ready for Work programmes

Superannuation

Keep age of eligibility at 65

Environment

Move to an emissions-free government-vehicle fleet by 2025/26, introduce a Zero Carbon Act and independent Climate Commission, which will consider including agriculture into the ETS, establish a tyre stewardship fund, piloting alternatives to 1080, work towards a Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary

Conservation

More funding for the Department of Conservation

Democracy

No new parliamentary building this term, an independent review of electoral processes and enrolments, and a review of the parliamentary processes, and pass a 'Waka Jumping' bill

Immigration

Ensure work visas reflect skills shortages and cut down on low quality international education courses. Take action on migrant exploitation, particularly international students

Pike River

Commit to re-entry to Pike River

Other



Build a Maori Battalion museum at Waitangi



Review retail-power pricing



Allow a conscience vote on a NZ First euthanasia referendum bill



A public inquiry "a decade after Shand" to investigate the drivers of local government costs



Support NZ First's racing policy



Work towards a Free Trade Agreement with the Russia-Belarus-Kazakhstan Customs Union



Record a Cabinet minute regarding the lack of process followed prior to the National-led government sponsorship of UNSC2334, concerning the Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories occupied since 1967

NZ First ministerial portfolios will include:

Foreign Affairs, Infrastructure, Regional Economic Development, Internal Affairs, Seniors, Defence, Veterans' Affairs, Children, Forestry, State Owned Enterprises, Racing, Associate Finance, Associate Education and an Under-Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Regional Economic Development