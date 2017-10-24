Here are the key things you need to know about Labour and NZ First's coalition deal.
Read more
Coalition deal: Pouring $1b into the regions
Labour-Greens deal: At a glance
Regional development
A $1 billion per year Regional Development (Provincial Growth) Fund
Rail
Significant investment in regional rail.
Forestry
Re-establish the New Zealand Forestry Service, and planting 100 million trees per year in a Billion Trees Planting Programme.
Auckland Port
Commissioning a feasibility study on moving the Ports of Auckland to Northport
Biosecurity
A funding increase to Biosecurity NZ and a select committee Inquiry into biosecurity
Irrigation
Honour existing Crown Irrigation investment commitments
Monetary policy
Review and reform the Reserve Bank Act
Minimum wage
Increase to $20 an hour by 2020, with the final increase to take effect in April 2021
Tax
Increase penalties for corporate fraud and tax evasion, and introduce a tax on exports of bottled water
KiwiBank
Investigate KiwiBank's capabilities to become the Government's banker when that contract is next renewed.
Foreign ownership
Strengthen the Overseas Investment Act and create a comprehensive register of foreign-owned land and housing
Research and development
Increase R&D spending to 2 per cent of GDP over 10 years
Health
Re-establish the Mental Health Commission, annual free health checks for seniors with the SuperGold card, free doctors' visits for all under 14s, increasing the age for free breast screening to 74
Education
Restore funding for gifted students and Computers in Homes, pilot counsellors in primary schools, free driver training for all secondary school students, restart Te Kotahitanga teacher professional development
Defence
Re-examine the Defence procurement programme
Housing
Establish a Housing Commission
Law and Order
Work towards 1800 new police officers over three years, investigate a volunteer rural constabulary programme, increase funding for Community Law Centres, establish a Criminal Cases Review Commission
Social Development
More funding for family violence networks, including Women's Refuge and Shakti, pilot a Youth Education, Training and Employment programme and provide 800 extra places for the LSV scheme, introduce Ready for Work programmes
Superannuation
Keep age of eligibility at 65
Environment
Move to an emissions-free government-vehicle fleet by 2025/26, introduce a Zero Carbon Act and independent Climate Commission, which will consider including agriculture into the ETS, establish a tyre stewardship fund, piloting alternatives to 1080, work towards a Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary
Conservation
More funding for the Department of Conservation
Democracy
No new parliamentary building this term, an independent review of electoral processes and enrolments, and a review of the parliamentary processes, and pass a 'Waka Jumping' bill
Immigration
Ensure work visas reflect skills shortages and cut down on low quality international education courses. Take action on migrant exploitation, particularly international students
Pike River
Commit to re-entry to Pike River
Other
- Build a Maori Battalion museum at Waitangi
- Review retail-power pricing
- Allow a conscience vote on a NZ First euthanasia referendum bill
- A public inquiry "a decade after Shand" to investigate the drivers of local government costs
- Support NZ First's racing policy
- Work towards a Free Trade Agreement with the Russia-Belarus-Kazakhstan Customs Union
- Record a Cabinet minute regarding the lack of process followed prior to the National-led government sponsorship of UNSC2334, concerning the Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories occupied since 1967
NZ First ministerial portfolios will include:
Foreign Affairs, Infrastructure, Regional Economic Development, Internal Affairs, Seniors, Defence, Veterans' Affairs, Children, Forestry, State Owned Enterprises, Racing, Associate Finance, Associate Education and an Under-Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Regional Economic Development