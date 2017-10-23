The woman critically injured in a motorbike crash in New Lynn on the weekend suffered serious brain trauma and doctors don't know how bad the damage is, her sister says.

Madeline Lindsay Young's bike was sliced in half when she collided with a car at the intersection of Great North Rd and Portage Rd at 5.30pm on Saturday.

Young, 21, was wearing a helmet and full leathers, but she suffered serious trauma to the head and neck and had blood on her brain.

The American student was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was stabilised and placed in an induced coma in Auckland City Hospital's trauma unit.

Her family in Oklahoma were woken at 3am by emergency services calling them with the bad news.

Young's half-sister Crystal Clow says the wait has been incredibly tough on the family as they sit thousands of kilometres away, waiting for Young to wake up.

Initial tests have shown Young has motor functions and is responding, said Clow, 37.

"She is responding to voices. She knows people are in the room, and she's wiggling her feet and hands so that's good news, but that's all we know," Clow said.

"But they aren't really able to know full extent of her injuries. They're saying she has suffered serious brain injuries even though she was wearing a helmet. We just won't know until more time has passed."

Young has an extensive list of injuries: a broken eye socket, femur and pelvis, a broken nose and cheek bones, hairline fractures in the base of her neck and a damaged cornea.

The cornea has been repaired and surgeons are confident she will have no vision loss. Last night surgeons were operating on her femur. Her pelvis and wrist also need surgery.

Once the operations are over a full Cat scan and MRI will assess Young's brain damage.

Clow said the family is comforted that Young has made great friends in New Zealand while studying.

"She's got a tonne of support - she has an amazing support group of fellow students. She's on the Auckland University cheer team and has a bunch of people that are very supportive - they're visiting her in hospital and have been amazing," she said.

"But it's very difficult for us. Her mom is travelling there [today] so she will be there on Thursday, but the rest of our family is here in the US.

Young moved to New Zealand about two years ago to travel and study. Clow said she came to visit and "fell in love with it".

"She was very independent, she went to check it out because she wanted to go to school. She started studying and fell in love with marine biology."

Young bought her motorbike in New Zealand, as it was the easiest way for her to get around as a student.

But Clow said the bike also meant something special to Young. The pair's dad, who died in 2011, was a massive motorbike fan.

"Ever since his death she wanted to have a motorcycle to feel close to him. Honestly I think that's why she got it," Clow said.

The family were worried Young's medical costs would skyrocket, but thanks to New Zealand's ACC system her basic healthcare costs are covered - as long as she stays in Auckland.

Clow has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover Young's expenses so that when she wakes she can focus all her energy on recovering.

Since posting the GoFundMe page there had been an "overwhelmingly amazing" outpouring of love and support, and more than $3000 has been raised.

"It's been amazing. I definitely want to say thank you to everyone that has contributed," she said.

"We're so thankful for everything everyone's doing in New Zealand."