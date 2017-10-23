Armed police have descended on Arahura Marae on the West Coast in the manhunt for a fugitive who allegedly shot and killed a mother-of-three yesterday.

Police have just confirmed to the Herald that they are at the marae located between Greymouth and Hokitika.

They are looking for George Sean Warren, a 45-year-old described as Maori, of medium to solid build, 177cm tall, with short or shaved hair.

He is alleged to have fled after 43-year-old Hayley Williams was shot to death at a house on Marsden Rd in Greymouth, south of the Sinnott Rd intersection about 4pm yesterday.

"Warren may be armed and should not be approached. Any sightings should be reported to 111 immediately," said Inspector Mel Aitken, Area Commander West Coast.

Police earlier today found the vehicle the alleged shooter is believed to have used when leaving the Greymouth property where the shooting took place.

"We have also located an associate of the alleged offender, and he is helping us with our inquiries," Aitken said.

It's understood that Williams was a mother-of-three.

Amanda Williams, a friend of Hayley Williams, described her as a "very kind and compassionate lady".

"No way did she ever deserve that," she wrote on Facebook.

"I'm broken ... gutted... sick to my stomach."

Aitken said police believe the woman and the shooter were known to each other, but it was yet to be confirmed.

"Police are doing everything we can to support the family during this difficult time," she said.

Aitken urged the public not to approach anyone seen acting suspiciously in the area and asked them to ring 111 immediately.

"If you have information which may help police locate the alleged offender, please contact your nearest police station."

An armed cordon remained at the house overnight. A scene examination is expected to take some days.

Police were expected to give a press conference at 4pm.

The Herald contacted Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae events co-ordinator Miriama Johnsen but she refused to make comment on the incident.